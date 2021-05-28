Bronx man admits attempting to entice minor to have sex

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man admitted Thursday to attempting to entice a minor and traveling from New York to New Jersey to meet an individual, whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl, to engage in sexual activity.

According to the investigation, on Sept. 5, 2020, Eduardo Silva, 43, sent a message via social media to an individual he believed was an underage girl, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent. Silva asked whether the minor was “into older guys” and over the next several days sent a series of explicit online communications and text messages, discussing his intent to travel to meet the minor and engage in sexual activity with her.

On Sept. 23, 2020, Silva was arrested when he traveled from the Bronx to a motel in Bordentown, N.J., intending to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Silva was charged with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Silva will be required to register as a sex offender and faces life in prison.