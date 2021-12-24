Community

Bronx Kreate Hub hosts holiday pop-up in Mott Haven

Entrepreneurs brought their best display at a recent holiday pop-up event at Kreate Hub in the South Bronx.
Photo Pablo D. Castillo Jr.

On Dec. 11-12, Bronx Kreate Hub hosted a holiday pop-up shop at its 15 Canal Place space in Mott Haven.

Kreate Hub’s holiday pop-up shop featured artists, makers and entrepreneurs from the surrounding area. Potential gift items included clothing, accessories, beauty products, services and more. A life size holiday snow globe photo booth was also featured.

Attendees at Kreate Hub’s pop-up holiday shop enjoyed sounds from DJ Chico. Food items were available for purchase from SoulFood by Yavonne Deans, and handcrafted beer was provided by award-winning microbrewery Gun Hill Brewing Company.

Bronx Kreate Hub is a quality workspace and community incubator in the South Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood and supports the growth and continued success of up-and-coming artists, makers and entrepreneurs. There is a publicly accessible gallery on the first floor. Studio spaces are available at an array of affordable price points and membership includes the following amenities: Wi-Fi, central air conditioning, security cameras, mail and package reception, electric key system, gallery space, conference rooms, exhibitions and maker markets.

Gun Hill Brewing Company offered samples at the Dec. 11-12 Kreate Hub pop-up event in Mott Haven. Photo Pablo D. Castillo Jr.

Community members represent a diverse array of specialties, including animators, filmographers, wood working, graffiti artists,        photographers, jewelry designers, graphic designers, makeup artists, writers, painters, crafters, lash technicians, sculptor, fashion designers and shops and boutiques.

