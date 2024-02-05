Bronx assemblymember’s office providing seniors with free income tax preparation services

State Assemblymember Michael Benedetto held a press conference on July 29, 2021, in response to Locust Point residents voicing concerns of congestion on the TN expressway.

State Assemblymember Michael Benedetto held a press conference on July 29, 2021, in response to Locust Point residents voicing concerns of congestion on the TN expressway.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, in conjunction with the Iona College Accounting Department, is once again offering free income tax preparation for seniors 62 years of age or older who reside within the boundaries of his district, which includes Co-op City, Throggs Neck, Morris Park, Pelham Bay and City Island.

Tax documents can be dropped off at the assemblymember’s office beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, and the service is limited to seniors who meet the following criteria:

Simple filings only

Complete copies of 2022 federal and state returns must be included

Name, social security number, and date of birth of all people claimed on the return as taxpayers and dependents

Adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2022 must be under $50,000

All necessary paperwork must be included as a complete file and brought to the office, otherwise it will be returned

You must provide us with a telephone or cellphone number at which you can be reached during normal business hours and on Saturdays

You must provide a photo ID so a copy can be included with your tax paperwork

Include a cancelled check to facilitate the timely deposit of the refund into your checking account

Seniors should let the office know if there have been any changes in taxpayers or dependents from their 2023 return, such as birth or death of a taxpayer or dependent.

Seniors are encouraged to bring all their tax documents to Assemblymember Benedetto’s office at 3602 East Tremont Ave, Suite 201 or 177 Dreiser Loop, Room 12, anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. (The tax preparer will collect documentation until Friday, March 11 and no more taxes will be done after that date. All participants will be contacted when the forms are completed.)

This free service is limited to the first 100 constituent respondents.

All returns are prepared by student volunteers from Iona College as a service to the community. All returns will indicate that they were prepared by a non-preparer.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes