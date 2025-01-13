Bronx housing lottery opens for 50 ‘affordable’ units in Westchester Square, studios start at $3,287

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 50 units in a 13-story mixed-use building at 2123 Glebe Ave. in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx.

The building has 111 total residences, with 61 being at market rate. The other 50 units have been set aside for those earning 125% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $194,125.

Four of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $3,287. Up to two people can live in each residence. Those living in each unit must combine for an annual income ranging from $112,698-$155,375.

One-bedroom units account for 23 of those set aside. The monthly rent for these units, meant for up to three people, is $3,515. The annual income for these households needs to be between $120,515 and $174,750.

Another 23 units are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $4,201. No more than five people can reside in these units. Each household must have an annual income of $$144,035-$209,625.

Amenities in the building include a shared laundry room with card-operated machines, security cameras and an elevator. Each tenant is allowed to have a pet that weighs up to 20 pounds, but breed restrictions may apply. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove and heat. However, hot water is included in the rent.

The building was designed by S. Wieder Architect. Moses Freund of the Vaja Group developed this mixed-use building.

Applicants must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 10. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2123 Glebe Avenue Apartments, c/o Iafford NY, 141 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205.