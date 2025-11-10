Bronx veterans honored by Borough President Gibson and Veterans Advisory Council during ceremony kicking off Veterans Appreciation Month

Several veterans from the Bronx were on hand for the Veterans Appreciation Month kick-off ceremony hosted by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and her Veterans Advisory Council.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and the Bronx Borough President’s Veterans Advisory Council kicked off Veterans Appreciation Month with a ceremony honoring veterans from the Bronx on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620, located at 1530 Hutchinson River Pkwy.

The ceremony, held in partnership with the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, Worldwide Veterans and Family Services and the Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620, marked the start of a month-long series of programs honoring the courage, service and sacrifice of those in the Armed Forces.

During her address to the attendees of this celebration, Gibson highlighted the importance of advocacy, resources and partnership efforts in supporting veterans and their families.

“The Bronx is home to many heroes who have proudly served our nation, and it is our duty to honor them and make sure their contributions are never forgotten,” Gibson said. “This month and every month, we recognize the courage, dedication and leadership of our veterans and will continue to provide them with the support and resources they deserve.”

Various community leaders and public officials who were veterans provided acknowledgements and remarks at the event. Among the speakers at the ceremony were Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon, who highlighted the city initiatives that are supporting veterans and their families, and Bronx Community Board 5 Veterans Committee Chair Juan Ernest Parra, who gave the keynote address, which placed an emphasis on leadership, resilience and community impact.

“We are proud to stand with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620 to honor a tradition of service that runs through every block of the Bronx,” Hendon said. “As we mark Veterans and Military Families Month, we recommit to practical, life-improving work — one claim, one home, one career at a time.”

Seven honorees from across all five branches of the United States Armed Forces were recognized at the Veterans Appreciation Month celebration. The honorees include Donee’ Smalls of the U.S. Army, Raoul Anthony Laboy of the U.S. Air Force, Daniel Guzman of the U.S. Marine Corps., Tony Salimbene of the U.S. Coast Guard, Gene Anthony Edward and Robert J. Tracy of the U.S. Navy and Bronx Community Board 5 Veterans Committee Chair Juan Ernest Parra.

Prior to the speakers addressing the attendees, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Belinda Barnes performed the National Anthem. The emcee of the event was Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620 Commander Bobby Oviedo.

“Veterans Appreciation Month is a way for us as a community to honor the men and women who served and are still serving our country,” Oviedo said. “We will never forget the sacrifices they and their families make to keep us all safe. For God and Country.”

The Bronx Veterans Resource Center offers a wide range of services to veterans in the borough and their families. It is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse. For more information on the Bronx Veterans Resource Center, or to make an appointment, call the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services at (212)-416-5250, email them at connect@veterans.nyc.gov or go to nyc.gov/vetconnect.