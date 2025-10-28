BP Gibson hosts 24th annual DiVA Spa event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the 24th annual DiVA Spa event to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in the Rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

The event provided survivors of domestic violence and gender-based violence with a day of relaxation, rejuvenation and healing. Attendees received free facials, manicures, haircuts and makeovers. They also had the opportunity to connect with a variety of vital services, including counseling, legal aid and long-term planning resources.

Montefiore Einstein, BronxCare Health System, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and the New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce partnered with Gibson to put this year’s DiVA Spa event together.

A robust network of city agencies, local organizations and licensed beauty professionals came together for this event, which was set in a safe, welcoming and affirming space. Among the providers that offered self-care services and access to critical resources were Safe Horizon, the Violence Intervention Program and more.

“For 24 years, DiVA Spa has given survivors a space to feel seen and celebrated, while also receiving the tools, healing and resources they need to move forward and thrive,” Gibson said.

“Thank you to District Attorney Darcel Clark and to our partners at Montefiore Einstein, BronxCare Health System, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and the New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce, for their partnership in ensuring our survivors receive the holistic support that they need to continue to be victors and not victims of their circumstances.”

Those interested in learning more about the services for victims and survivors of domestic violence can call the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence’s 24-hour hotline number at 1-800-HOPE.