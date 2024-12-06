Bronx Holiday Market kicks off Sunday with local vendors and festive fun

The Bronx Holiday Market is back, ready to light up the season with local flavor and festive cheer. Launching this Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 Fordham Plaza, the market promises to be a hub for holiday shoppers and food lovers alike.

Running every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 29, the market will feature over 25 vendors offering a wide variety of holiday gifts, handcrafted goods, and delicious food.

Some crowd favorites making an appearance include Crazy Fire Tacos, Rostacy, La Braza, Chan Bai Mei, and Shiesty Chef, serving up flavors that aim to delight. Shoppers can also browse unique items from artisan crafters and small businesses, offering everything from handmade jewelry to eco-friendly gifts.

Adding to the excitement, many booths will feature interactive experiences, giveaways, and tasty samples, making the market a must-visit for all ages.

Whether attendees are hunting for the perfect gift, craving local eats, or just looking to soak in a vibrant holiday atmosphere, the organizers say that there is something for everyone

This year’s event is made possible by sponsors Green Mountain Energy, Teremana Tequila, and Pears Soap.