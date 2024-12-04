Bronx football coach and father killed in hit-and-run crash near Baychester home

Bronx coach Dwight Downer never missed a game or a practice, the Buccaneers said in a social media post.

Bronx role model and youth football coach Dwight Downer died early Saturday morning after being struck by a car near his home in Baychester.

The 60-year-old was hit after getting out of his vehicle to walk home at around 12:10 a.m. when a truck ran a red light at the intersection of Eastchester Road and Givan Avenue and struck a BMW. The initial impact caused the car to spin out and hit multiple parked vehicles before hitting and killing Downer, according to police.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but security footage obtained by News 12 showed the truck speeding away moments after the crash.

No arrests have been made and police said an investigation is ongoing.

For 12 years Downer volunteered at his former school DeWitt Clinton High School coaching and mentoring kids and teens for the high school team and youth team the Bronx Buccaneers. The Buccaneers memorialized Downer, “Coach D” as he was affectionately known, on Instagram.

“Just know our community is a better place because of his hard work and love for his community,” the team said in a post. “Coach D you will be missed and we know he’ll be with us every time we step on the field.”

Downer always valued the “person more than the player,” the DeWitt Clinton football team said on social media.

Downer’s partner Tasha Andrews told NBC4 New York that he made an impact on all who knew him.

“I always say, I got to see the softer side of him. I got to see that really gentle, loving, tender man, and that’s what I’m gonna miss,” Andrews said.

Downer is survived by two children who have started a GoFundMe page to help raise $10,000 to cover the cost of his funeral. The page said that any additional funds will be donated to the football programs where he volunteered. So far, the fundraiser has reached just over 30% of its goal with more than 50 people contributing.

A candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Downer on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Williamsbridge Oval Football Field.