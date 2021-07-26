Bronx Film 48 hosts summer outdoor film screening

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx Film 48 will host an outdoor film screening for seven short films on July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sun, Wind and Shade Oasis garden run located at 955 Sherman Ave.

“This is more than just a movie night under the stars where a kid’s movie or blockbuster is screened,” said Gregory Hernandez, co-founder and director of development. “Bronx Film 48 will screen the works of local and indie filmmakers who all worked hard to create a short film in 48 hours in the Bronx. This is what a community film initiative looks like. This is what enhancing the culture of cinema in the Bronx looks like.”

This event is free and food and beverages will be provided. Those interested in attending can reserve tickets at

www.bronxfilm48.com. An award ceremony will take place at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on July 31 at 3 p.m.

The screened films will be delivered to BronxNet to broadcast on their summer programming block in August and be live streamed on their website. All award-winning films will be automatically entered into the Mott Haven Film Festival this year.