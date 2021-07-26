Leader of Blood Hound Brims sentenced to 25 years in prison

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The leader of a violent street gang in NYC was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses.

Brandon Green, a.k.a, “Light,” 38, of the Bronx, was as one of Blood Hound Brim’s (BHB) primary suppliers of cocaine and heroin, providing other gang members with redistribution quantities of narcotics for resale in New York City and Elmira. Green also maintained a supply of firearms, which he sometimes made available to other members of the gang. At the time of his arrest in 2017, U.S. Marshals recovered six loaded firearms from the residence where he was living.

“Brandon Green, one of the leaders of a ruthlessly violent gang, was responsible for extensive narcotics trafficking throughout the city and state of New York,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Today’s lengthy sentence sends an important message to the Blood Hound Brims and other gang members that they will be arrested, prosecuted and face justice for their crimes.”

The Blood Hound Brims was a criminal enterprise that operated principally in the greater New York area, from at least 2005 up to and including 2016. The BHB was a faction of the Bloods street gang, which operates nationwide, and is under the New York Blood Brim Army (NYBBA).

One of the BHB’s principal objectives was to sell cocaine base, commonly known as “crack cocaine,” powder cocaine and heroin, which members and associates of the gang sold throughout the greater New York area and in Pennsylvania.

The gang’s founder, Latique Johnson, a.k.a “La Brim,” 41, of the Bronx, was sentenced in 2019 to 30 years in prison.