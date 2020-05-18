Bronx elected officials collaborate for virtual mental health conversation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In recognition of May as mental health awareness month, elected officials and experts are gathering virtually next week to discuss mental health.

On May 21, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, the NYC Department of Education, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Department of Health and Mental Health, Yeshiva University, Union Community Health Center, New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center, and Girl VOW Will are slated to have a conversation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and proactive methods people can take to better themselves.

Join myself and @SenatorBiaggi on a Conversation on Mental Health for #MentalHealthAwareness month, this Thursday, May 21st at 5:30 pm. We need to break down barriers and speak about the impact on mental health these past few months have been. RSVP at https://t.co/AUInH2CuZT pic.twitter.com/vTz8iw0TX8 — Nathalia Fernandez (@Fernandez4NY) May 15, 2020

RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/ya7gaz2y