Bronx elected officials collaborate for virtual mental health conversation

Electeds to hold a mental health conversation next week
In recognition of May as mental health awareness month, elected officials and experts are gathering virtually next week to discuss mental health.

On May 21, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, the NYC Department of Education, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Department of Health and Mental Health, Yeshiva University, Union Community Health Center, New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center, and Girl VOW Will are slated to have a conversation  from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and proactive methods people can take to better themselves.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/ya7gaz2y

