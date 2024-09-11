Bronx Assembly Member tours dispensaries, calls for crackdown on illegal cannabis and easing rules for legal shops

State Asemblymember John Zaccaro Jr. visited Hush New York on Williamsbridge Road as part of a tour of several Bronx licensed cannabis dispensaries.

Assembly Member John Zaccaro Jr. visited three Bronx cannabis dispensaries Tuesday as part of a fact-finding mission to see how state lawmakers can better support legal operators.

Zaccaro kicked off the tour with a press conference at Hush New York, a licensed dispensary on Williamsbridge Road, less than a block from a shuttered illicit cannabis store. He made clear the need to get rid of vendors peddling pot without a license.

“As a father, as a lawmaker, and as a lifelong Bronxite I cannot in good conscience continue to standby and do nothing as my community is inundated with unregulated, illegal cannabis,” Zaccaro said. “I’m proud of the work that we’ve done with the New York City Sheriff’s office, and since tougher enforcement powers were passed in [the] state budget, we have seen the results.”

Since May, when the city and state began their coordinated crackdown on unlicensed vendors, Zaccaro said that 486 suspected illegal cannabis stores in the Bronx had been inspected, and out of those, 217 stores were padlocked.

However, the assembly member’s tour wasn’t just about taking a victory lap. Zaccaro met with licensed dispensary owners to talk about the state of the industry and learn how the legislature can craft policies to help it thrive.

While owners made clear that taking down illegal operators was a good start, they said that strict regulations on advertising—as well as unclear rules in general—were hampering their ability to build a consumer base and make their businesses profitable.

Zaccaro spoke with owner Alex Ortecho of Bronx Joint, a legal dispensary that opened six months ago on Hunts Point Avenue.

Ortecho complained that he was not able to market his store as he would like, noting that there are restrictions on advertising.

He said that he wanted to get the message out to the public about his staff and what the store offers.

“Especially when we have something good to tell them about, right?” Ortecho said. “Like the benefits of this and having a staff that is educated.”

Zaccaro recognized these concerns and how regulations need to be eased.

“We are hearing from businesses that it’s limiting their ability to advertise and publicize and promo and reach people from the community,” Zaccaro said.

Zaccaro noted that the operators of these dispensaries should be able to educate the community about what their stores offer and the benefits of a legal, regulated industry.

Daniel Lugo, General Manager of Bronx Joint, said he looked forward to working with lawmakers to get the word out to consumers in their area.

“That’s the hardest part is reaching those that don’t know how to find us yet, for us to find them,” said Lugo. “If you give it a try and you get educated about what we’ve got going on, you’re going to know that we’re bringing you something that’s necessary for the community.”

The assembly member said he thinks that education and advertising goes hand-in-hand.

“This is an industry that we know is going to continue to evolve,” Zacarro said. “So we need to continue to figure out how we are putting our heads together on the legislative front to make sure we aren’t handicapping these business owners.”

Jorge Jimenez, General Manager of ConBud Bronx on Third Avenue in Mott Haven, echoed his concerns about advertising as he showed the assembly member his dispensary’s empty window displays where he said he would like to feature the products the dispensary offers. He said state regulations prohibit him from showcasing his product in the front window.

Instead, the display windows remained unused space that is included in the licensed shop’s rent.

“Not being able to advertise here, it’s a miss,” Jimenez said.

The owners and operators of the shop described the difficulty they face in trying to engage with the community, while remaining compliant with current regulations from the Office of Cannabis Management.

“The people that are doing the right thing are the ones who are struggling the most,” Jimenez said.

Zaccaro emphasized his commitment to supporting legal dispensaries who are doing right by the community by following the law.

“When we uplift and invest in communities in the Bronx, it is no longer talk, but it is followed through by our actions,” Zaccaro said. “And through our actions today we are ensuring the future for Bronxites and we are empowering them to chase their dreams, wherever they lead.”