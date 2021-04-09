Bronx Dems and New York Common Pantry host Day of Service

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Members of the Bronx Democratic Party and candidates joined community partner NY Common Pantry for a Day of Service Thursday to highlight volunteer opportunities and efforts to fight food insecurity in the Bronx.

Bronx Democratic Chair Senator Jamaal Bailey and his colleagues rolled up their sleeves at the Choice Pantry at Freeman Street and Hoe Avenue and packed and distributed groceries and fresh food that fed 195 families and 563 individuals. The relief is part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the challenges and volunteer shortages local pantries are facing in the wake of COVID-19.

Bailey presented pantry staff and volunteers with a certificate of citation to recognize their work alleviating the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable through an array of programs that promote long-term dignity, health and self-sufficiency.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to stand with our friend and partner and work together to increase food security and nutritional access in the Bronx,” Bailey said. “I thank NY Common Pantry and all of their volunteers for the daily work they do in some of our most vulnerable, food-insecure communities, stepping up for our borough when we needed it the most. This crisis is putting an enormous strain on the food pantries we rely on to care for our most vulnerable.”

NYCP provides meals and resources for over 81,000 local Bronx residents. Since the start of COVID-19, Bronx Dems and NYCP have joined elected partners, local leaders and community-based organizations to host regular food distributions throughout the Bronx, giving away thousands of meals.

“As New York City gradually continues to lift restrictions, much remains uncertain during this challenging time for many individuals and families across New York City,” said Stephen Grimaldi, executive director, New York Common Pantry. “We are thankful for partnerships like this that allow us to fulfill our commitment to feeding those in need.”

Joining Bailey at the event were: Ariana Collado, executive director, Bronx Dems, Brian Benjamin, NYC Comptroller candidate, Council Members Diana Ayala, Kevin Riley and Rafael Salamanca, Jr.., Council Candidates Eric Dinowitz, Marjorie Velázquez, Pierina Sanchez, Althea Stevens, Amanda Farías and Civil Court Judicial Candidates Jessica Flores and John Rodriguez.