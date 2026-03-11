Bronx Day in Albany returns, Gibson announces Bronx Week will proceed

Bronx Day in Albany kicked off Tuesday morning at the Albany Convention Center, bringing together policymakers, real estate leaders, business executives and other stakeholders to showcase the borough’s businesses and economic priorities.

Held by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Day in Albany returned after a nearly decade-long hiatus. The event is meant to highlight Bronx businesses while connecting them with policymakers and exploring strategies to spur economic growth in the borough.

The event was sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, with additional support from Montefiore Einstein, the New York Yankees, the New York Botanical Garden, the Public Policy Institute of New York State, REBNY, Bally’s, DJ Ambulette, the New York Apartment Association, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, Con Edison, Amazon, DoorDash, HILB Group/Rampart Insurance Services, Simone Development, The Woodlawn Cemetery, PhRMA, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Molina Healthcare of New York.

Robert Rodriguez, managing director and Northeast divisional director for business banking at JPMorgan Chase, said sponsoring the event was important because the bank serves more than half a million customers, including 30,000 small business owners in the Bronx alone.

“The bustling community that exists there has kept me there and keeps me excited about the future, because I think the best is yet to come for the Bronx,” said Rodriguez, a Bronx native who still lives in the borough.

During closing remarks at the event, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced that Bronx Week will take place this year after all, reversing a decision announced last week to cancel the event due to the city’s budget deficit and broader fiscal challenges.

More details about this year’s Bronx Week celebration will be announced soon, according to the borough president’s office.

Programs at Bronx Day

The day began with a Leadership Luncheon that featured two panels bringing together policymakers, real estate leaders and business executives. Opening remarks were delivered by New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The first panel, “Building the Bronx: Real Estate & Housing Solutions in a High-Cost Environment,” focused on development feasibility, housing preservation and the financial pressures facing rent-stabilized properties in the borough. Panelists included State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, Langsam Property Services Corp. President Matt Engel and L+M Development Managing Director Jessica Yoon.

The second panel, “Doing Business in New York: Costs, Constraints, and Competitiveness,” addressed labor costs, regulatory compliance, insurance, financing and other pressures shaping business decisions across the state. Panelists included State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, Assembly Member Landon Dais, Ashley Ranslow, New York state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses and Paul Ramirez, owner of the Bronx Beer Hall and Mainland Media.

Following the panels, state agencies held workshops for business owners on topics ranging from how to access small business loans and grants to navigating the contract and procurement process, MWBE certifications and clean energy programs.

The day concluded with a showcase where business owners, nonprofits, cultural organizations, artists and artisans presented their work to attendees, accompanied by music curated by DJ MadOut.

Change Makers Awards

During the showcase, Bronx elected officials presented Change Makers Awards to businesses and organizations they say help create jobs, support communities and strengthen the borough’s economy. Honorees included:

Bravo Supermarket (Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia)

Bridge Builders Community Partnership Inc. (Sen. Luis R. Sepúlveda)

Bronx Children’s Museum (Sen. Jose M. Serrano)

Cestra’s Bakery (Assembly Member Michael Benedetto)

Conti’s Pastry Shoppe (Assembly Member John Zaccaro)

DJ MadOut (Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie)

Fix It With Piggy (Assembly Member Landon Dais)

Johnson’s BBQ (Assembly Member Chantel Jackson)

Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corp. (Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz)

Kingsbridge Social Club (Sen. Robert Jackson)

Maravillas Bar & Grill (Assembly Member Emerita Torres)

Taqueria Tlaxcalli (Assembly Member Karines Reyes)

The Bronx Beer Hall (Sen. Gustavo Rivera)

The Hoodspitality Group (Assembly Member Amanda Septimo)

Travel with Chaz (Sen. Nathalia Fernandez)

United Bodegas of America (Assembly Member George Alvarez)

Williamsbridge NAACP CEC (Sen. Jamaal Bailey)

Gov. Kathy Hochul also made a surprise appearance at Bronx Day in Albany, praising recent investments in projects such as the Hip-Hop Museum, the Kingsbridge Armory and the expansion of 2K in several Bronx neighborhoods.

“Those are good things that are happening,” Hochul said before concluding her remarks. “I just want to say, I think the Bronx is on fire — they’re having their renaissance.”

