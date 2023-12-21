Bronx crash involving MTA bus, garbage truck that left 12 people injured still under investigation

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A dozen people were injured after an MTA bus crashed into a Sanitation Department garbage truck in the Bronx Wednesday night, police say.

Police say a Bx6 bus was traveling westbound on Hunts Point Avenue a little after 9 p.m. on Dec. 20, when it t-boned the DSNY rig at the intersection with Bruckner Boulevard in the borough’s Hunts Point section. The truck had been traveling southbound on Bruckner Boulevard.

First responders took 10 bus riders, the bus operator, and the garbage truck driver to local hospitals, where all were in stable condition with minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear. No arrests have been made, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound Bx5 and Bx6 buses were running with delays for several hours following the crash, according to the MTA.

The intersection of Bruckner and Hunts Point is a huge confluence of traffic lanes, with five heading southbound on Bruckner, three heading west on Hunts Point, and two heading east on Hunts Point. Much of the traffic on Bruckner at that point is exiting onto the local boulevard from the interstate Bruckner Expressway.

In 2019, the intersection was tied for the fifth most dangerous in the borough, according to Welcome2TheBronx. In the past decade, 406 people have been injured at the intersection, including 348 motorists, 47 pedestrians, and 11 cyclists, according to NYC Crash Mapper; one pedestrian, a man walking up the highway exit ramp, was killed in 2016.

In 2021, a Bx55 bus traveling on University Avenue crashed through a guardrail on an overpass above the Cross Bronx Expressway. Since the bus was an articulated one, the front of it dangled over the expressway like an accordion, but amazingly, no one was killed.

