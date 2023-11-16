Three Bronx cops attacked in separate subway assaults over 3-day span

Police are still looking for a third suspect in connection to a Nov. 13, 2023, incident where a group of males attacked police officers at Freeman Station.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in connection to a Nov. 13, 2023, incident where a group of males attacked police officers at Freeman Station.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three uniformed police officers were assaulted in two separate incidents in the Bronx over the past week, with both cases taking place inside subway stations.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 11 when officers responded to call that a fight had broken out between two groups involving a knife at the 238th Street Station at around 9 p.m. When cops arrived and ordered two individuals out of a 1 train at the station, one of the officers was allegedly punched in the head.

Footage of the incident, obtained by the New York Post, shows both individuals punching Lt. Gypsy Pichardo in the face and body multiple times, in the corner of the subway car. The pair were then seen fleeing the subway car and running onto the tracks, where they were pursued by multiple NYPD officers before they were caught and arrested.

Cops recovered a box cutter, knife and straight razor at the scene where the pair were arrested, authorities said.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Marquise Webb and Brian Innocent, are residents of Westchester County. They are both 24 years of age and were charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, along with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to the NYPD.

Pichardo was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and was treated for cuts and bruising to his eye, according to the NYPD.

The second incident took place on Monday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m., when two uniformed officers were assaulted after asking three individuals to put out their lit cigarettes at the Freeman Street train station, according to NYPD sources.

The suspects initially refused to put the cigarettes out and when the officers began escorting them from the subway station, two of them threw a volley of punches.

Two men, 23-year-old Kaream McClary and 20-year-old Izayiah Jessamy, were arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and trespassing, according to the NYPD.

The incident, in part, was caught on camera and posted on social media platform TikTok, and later on X (Twitter), capturing McClary and Jessamy repeatedly punching one of the officers in the face, head and neck, just before they were arrested, according to the New York Post.

The two NYPD officers suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene. The third suspect is still being sought, according to NYPD sources.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes