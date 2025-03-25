Bronx community leaders to be honored at 30th anniversary gala and fundraiser

Bronx Chapter of Jack and Jill of America to hold a 30th anniversary gala on April 5

The Bronx Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will celebrate 30 years of impactful service and leadership with its highly anticipated anniversary gala and fundraiser, “The Great Bx30,” on Saturday, April 5. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, New York.

The evening will pay tribute to several community trailblazers whose leadership has made a profound impact on the Bronx and beyond. Honorees include:

State Senator Jamaal Bailey – Champion for Community Empowerment and Legislative Excellence

Sunny Hostin – 5-time Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC’s The View and New York Times best-selling author

Tamika D. Mallory – Co-founder of Until Freedom, social justice leader and movement strategist

Cheryl Simmons-Oliver – Founding Member of the Bronx Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2–19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The Bronx Chapter has consistently set the standard for excellence. In 2024, it was named the Eastern Region’s Chapter of the Year and received the Community Impact Champion Award. The chapter has also earned the prestigious 5-Star Chapter designation for the third consecutive year.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary of Jack and Jill Bronx Chapter, my heart is filled with love, pride and gratitude. Being honored as the Eastern Region Chapter of the Year and Community Service Impact Champion, and achieving the prestigious Five Star status for the third time is a testament to the relentless dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our incredible mother members. Together, we have woven a tapestry of excellence, community service, and empowerment that will inspire generations to come,” said Rachel Cheeks-Givan, Chapter President.

The gala will also highlight the chapter’s ongoing service efforts. The Bronx Chapter has donated over 1,900 pounds of nonperishable food to POTS (Part of the Solution) and helped Grassroots Grocery sort and move more than 100,000 pounds of produce to community leaders—ensuring that 10,000 households receive fresh fruits and vegetables. The chapter has also led school supply drives at the Edenwald Housing Development and the Bronx Children’s Museum, supporting over 1,000 students each year.

Proceeds from “The Great Bx30” will benefit the Bronx Children’s Museum, Grassroots Grocery, and the Jack and Jill Foundation, which supports youth development programs nationwide.

Guests can expect an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and a 1930s-inspired atmosphere celebrating the golden age of glitz and glamour. The celebration will also feature an elegant auction and an electrifying dance floor.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. For more information, visit https://givebutter.com/jjbx30gala.