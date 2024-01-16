Mixed support so far in the Bronx for City of Yes economic initiative

Borough President Vanessa Gibson voted with conditional support for the City of Yes economic plan, which would overhaul the city’s zoning rules for the first time since 1961.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has registered her support — with some caveats — for the City of Yes Economic Opportunity initiative, which is currently undergoing public review. But Bronx community boards are also casting their votes — with mixed results thus far.

According to documents submitted to the Department of City Planning, Gibson voted on Jan. 9 to “approve with modifications/conditions.”

In her written recommendation, Gibson said that while zoning decisions need to protect public safety, “overregulation has limited businesses’ ability to expand or locate sensibly.”

“My overarching observation is that these proposed changes will cut unnecessary red tape, allowing commercial, retail, and manufacturing businesses to grow and adapt based on their needs,” which Gibson said would benefit the city as a whole.

But Bronx CB12, which covers neighborhoods in the northeast section of the borough, voted unanimously against the proposal. CB8, which includes Kingsbridge and Riverdale, also opposed by a vote of 16 to 12.

Meanwhile, CB2, which includes Hunts Points and other South Bronx neighborhoods, voted unanimously in support and CB7, which includes Fordham and Bedford Park, voted in support 22 to one, with four members abstaining.

City of Yes encompasses three sets of proposals focusing on carbon neutrality, housing, and economic development. According to a DCP spokesperson, the public review period began in November and the plan is currently being reviewed by borough presidents, community boards and borough boards.

Much of the policies surrounding New York City zoning have not changed since 1961 and are sorely in need of an upgrade, according to the Department of City Planning, which pointed to some rules that are arbitrary, outdated, and just plain odd by modern standards.

For instance, the city “has rules for where telegraph offices can locate, but not smartphone repair shops,” and current zoning “allows live music in any bar or restaurant, but in some areas it doesn’t allow you to get up and dance to that music.”

Another unusual policy: “Under today’s zoning rules, businesses in commercial areas can bake bread, but they can’t make salsa.”

Specific proposals in the economic initiative include making it easier for entrepreneurs to start certain kinds of in-home businesses; creating clearer rules and definitions around nightlife and entertainment businesses; allowing more upper floors of buildings to be used commercially; and loosening timelines to reactivate more vacant storefronts.

Some Bronx community boards, even those who support the proposal overall, have expressed skepticism about some of the changes it would bring.

For instance, the Hunts Point Express reported that some expressed concern at the Dec. 20, 2023, meeting of Community Board 2 that loosening nightlife regulations might allow strip clubs to once again flourish in the neighborhood — an issue that the board tackled mightily over ten years ago, causing several clubs to lose their liquor licenses and shut down.

The board clarified that while it supports expanded opportunity for nightlife business, it will fight against types of businesses that, in their view, tarnish the community.

And Gibson’s support for the plan also came with some caveats, such as ensuring strong enforcement on in-home businesses and noise mitigation between commercial and residential units on the same floor of a building.

For more information on the City of Yes economic proposals and how you can make your voice heard, get in touch with your local community board. A City Planning Commission public hearing is also scheduled for Jan. 24.

