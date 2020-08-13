Bronx chess club hosts ‘Feeding of the Minds’ rally against gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Sunday, Aug. 9, the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club/Mentoring program held a rally against gun violence called “Feeding of the Minds.”

The event took place in front of Sousa Park on Baychester Avenue. Residents from Soundview and Tremont Avenue came together to play chess. There was also a forum and they acted out scenarios on situations dealing with gangs and making better decisions when confronted by peer pressure.

Check out photos from the event.