Bronx charter school recognized for academic excellence with National Blue Ribbon Schools award

A Bronx charter school was once again recognized on a national scale for its academic excellence.

South Bronx Classical I of Classical Charter Schools was named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School, an annual award that recognizes select schools across the nation for their overall academic excellence or their success in closing achievement gaps.

This marks the third time the network has been honored with this award, having been recognized in 2014 and again in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be recognized alongside so many extraordinary schools across the country,” said Lester Long, executive director at Classical Charter Schools. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our students, parents, and educators, and provides further evidence that charters schools in the Bronx can improve kids’ lives and also strengthen the communities they serve. We look forward to another successful academic year and offer congratulations to the other winners.”

The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the 317 public and 50 private schools at a virtual awards ceremony in November. Now in its 38th year, the Department has bestowed this award on more than 9,000 schools.

Classical Charter Schools, founded 15 years ago, serves over 1,000 kids in grades kindergarten through eight in the Bronx and is the highest performing non-CMO charter school network in all of New York City.