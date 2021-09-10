Bronx Charter School reaches nearly 99% vaccination rate among teachers and staff

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As New York City prepares to reopen public schools, International Leadership Charter High School, a public charter school in the Bronx, announced it has reached 98.9% vaccination rate among its teachers and staff.

With nearly all staff vaccinated, the school is now redoubling their efforts on vaccinating parents and eligible students in their community, offering back to school gift cards, among other initiatives, to incentivize getting the COVID shot.

“This is an important milestone both for our community, but also for the symbol it sends. We’ve worked tirelessly to vaccinate all of our staff and encourage the COVID-19 vaccine among all of our students and families — and with our school open, it’s paying off. We’re masked, vaxxed, and ready for learning,” says Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez, chief executive officer and founder. “Now more than ever, our children need safety and stability. That’s exactly what we’re delivering at our school, and I’m incredibly proud of the team for being part of the solution, adhering to our comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols, getting their shots, and maintaining a focus on keeping our doors open and ready for learning.”