Catholic Charities of New York distributes COVID-19 vaccine at Betances Houses

Catholic Charities of New York hosted a COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Betances Houses on Feb. 11.
Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala and Senator Jamaal Bailey were in attendance. All photos by Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities of New York hosted a COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Betances Houses on Feb. 11.
Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala and Senator Jamaal Bailey were in attendance. All photos by Catholic Charities.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.