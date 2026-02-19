Bronx Chamber of Commerce forms inaugural Real Estate and Housing Policy Council

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce launched its inaugural Real Estate and Housing Policy Council, which will focus on advancing practical, business-informed housing and development policy in the Bronx, on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

This invite-only advisory body is comprised of senior industry leaders. The launch of this council comes at a time when property owners and developers are working to navigate mounting financial pressures on rent-stabilized buildings, rising insurance and operating costs, constrained capital markets and a slowdown in the production of new housing across New York City.

Founding members of the Real Estate and Housing Policy Council include New York Apartment Association CEO Kenny Burgos, Langsam Property Services Corp. President Matt Engel, Sandra Erickson Real Estate President Sandra Erickson, Genesis Realty Group Co-Founder and COO Mackenzie Forsberg, Simone Development Leasing and Property Management Operations President Joanna Simone and KZA Real Estate President Kathy Zamachansky. Forsberg will serve as the council’s chair.

“The Bronx is at a pivotal moment when it comes to housing preservation and production, affordability, and long-term development,” Forsberg said.

“This council creates a focused forum for industry leaders to share practical insight and help shape policies that support responsible growth and a stronger borough.”

The executives and operators who comprise the council collectively oversee thousands of residential units, spanning rent-stabilized, affordable and market-rate portfolios, in the Bronx and the broader New York City area.

Real-time industry intelligence will be provided by the Real Estate and Housing Policy Council to help inform the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy in New York City and New York State and to help shape programming focused on housing supply, preservation, regulatory reform, permitting challenges and the commercial leasing environment.

Council meetings will take place once a month. In addition to serving in an advisory capacity to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, the Real Estate and Housing Policy Council will work to identify priority legislative and regulatory issues that impact the housing and real estate development sectors, support the development of policy briefings and forums and help strengthen engagement between stakeholders in the industry and policymakers.

“Property owners and operators are navigating a complex regulatory environment alongside rising costs and evolving tenant needs,” Engel said. “Having a structured venue to elevate real-world experience and engage constructively on policy is essential.”

Collaboration between the government and private sector is viewed by the council as as being central to achieving sustained growth.

“The Bronx continues to attract investment and opportunity, but sustained growth requires smart policy and open dialogue,” Simone said. “This council allows industry leaders to contribute meaningfully to that conversation.”

Forming the Real Estate and Housing Policy Council is a reflection of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s broad strategy of convening sector-specific advisory bodies to strengthen advocacy, elevate industry expertise and deepen engagement.

“The real estate and housing sector is foundational to the Bronx economy,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “By bringing experienced leaders together in a focused and strategic way, we are strengthening our ability to advocate effectively and ensure the borough’s growth is thoughtful, balanced, and sustainable.”