Bronx Chamber of Commerce celebrates success of holiday toy drive at annual holiday party

Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin (front), Casita Maria Executive Director Felix Urrutia (back row, left) and members of the Casita Maria staff at the Bronx Chamber Holiday Party on Dec. 4, 2025.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce held their a holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 4, where they and the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education celebrated the success of their annual toy drive.

During this year’s toy drive, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education were able to collect hundreds of new, unwrapped toys for the kids served by Casita Maria programs. The toys were donated at the holiday party.

“We are proud to partner with Casita Maria this year and deeply grateful to our members and supporters who continue to step up for Bronx families,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “The holidays can be especially challenging for many of the children Casita Maria serves, and this toy drive is a reminder of how powerful our business community can be when we come together with generosity and purpose.”

The holiday party made for a great setting for Bronx Chamber members, business leaders and community partners to gather and show their support for kids and families in the borough during the holiday season by contributing to the toy drive. The new, unwrapped toys were on display at this festive event.

“Casita Maria is honored to be the Bronx Chamber’s toy drive recipient this season,” Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education Executive Director Felix Urrutia said. “These donations make a real difference for our young people, ensuring that every child we serve experiences joy, dignity and belonging during the holidays.”

In addition to Sorin and Urrutia, other attendees of the holiday party included Casita Maria’s program staff and supporters of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

The Bronx Chamber’s toy drive reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to uplifting kids in the borough through partnerships that invest in education, youth empowerment and community development.