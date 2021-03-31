Bronx Chamber holds 15th annual women of distinction luncheon

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce held its 15th annual Women of Women of Distinction luncheon on March 26 where Hazel N. Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference was honored.

The event, titled, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced,” featured keynote speaker Meisha Ross Porter, newly-appointed Chancellor of the NYC Department of Education.

Ross Porter told the attendees that growing up in Queens and moving to the Bronx in high school she never imagined being the chancellor of the DOE.

“It is not what one woman can do for this system,” Ross Porter said. “It is about what this city will do to bring the schools back. This moment is about remembering all of us and staying connected. Being the first Black woman to be chancellor from the Bronx means the world to me.”

The chamber also awarded 21 academic scholarships made possible through organizations such as Con Edison, Metro Optics and Hutch Metro Center.

Among the recipients was Akilah Campbell of University Heights High School. Campbell plans to study international business and hopes to become a management consultant.

“With this scholarship I am one step closer to achieving my college and career goals and I am grateful,” she said.

The honorees were: Delores Amponsah, University Heights High School, Stephanie Kusi, University Heights High School, Abigail Afriyie, University Heights High School, Tanya Nguyen, St. Barnabas High School, Selina Persaud, New York Institute for Special Education, Angelique Hernandez, New York Institute for Special Education, Isabella Corrado, St. Barnabas High School, Luisanny Del Orbe, University Heights High School, Fabiany Carabajal Cruz, Bronx HS for Medical Science, Rosanna Stennet, University Heights High School, Fatima Ismail, Validus Preparatory Academy, Pamela Santos, University Heights High School, Jaylene Tavarez, St. Barnabas High School, Jackeline Chocho Osorio, School of Law Government & Justice, Rosselys Bare, Bronx HS for Medical Science, Akilah Campbell, University Heights High School, Nicaurys Arnoat Perez, University Heights High School, Iliana Peralta, Bronx HS for Medical Science, Emily Rivera, St. Barnabas High School, Jayola Reid, University Heights High School and Melissa Vicente, Validus Preparatory Academy.