Bronx Center honors former service members on Veterans Day

Each November, the Bronx Center on Underhill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard salutes and honors the veterans that reside at the facility.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year was no different, as the staff at the 200-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility presented certificates and medals to the brave men and women who made great sacrifices to the country.

The staff paid tribute to the 15 veterans who currently live at the facility. Each of them received a special lunch of their choice along with with a card and honorary medal.

“We greatly appreciated their sacrifice, and are proud to share a glimpse of who these great veterans are,” said Virginia Ramirez, senior recreation aid at Bronx Center. “Our vets are part of our family and we love them.”