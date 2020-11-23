News

Bronx Center honors former service members on Veterans Day

Jose Tavarez, 63, is originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Tavarez served as a U.S. Marine in 1986. He later become a taxi driver and got married. He currently has three children and six grandchildren.
Each November, the Bronx Center on Underhill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard salutes and honors the veterans that reside at the facility.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year was no different, as the staff at the 200-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility presented certificates and medals to the brave men and women who made great sacrifices to the country.

George Herring, 73, served in the U.S. Army between 1967 and 1969 during the height of the Vietnam War. Following his service, he became a tow truck driver and got married. He has two children and six grandchildren.

The staff paid tribute to the 15 veterans who currently live at the facility. Each of them received a special lunch of their choice along with with a card and honorary medal.

“We greatly appreciated their sacrifice, and are proud  to share a glimpse of who these great veterans are,” said Virginia Ramirez, senior recreation aid at Bronx Center. “Our vets are part of our family and we love them.”

Raul Segarra, 91, is originally from Puerto Rico. Segarra served in the U.S. Army in 1954 and did two tours towards the end of the Korean War. He later became a soldier, got married and had three children and two grandchildren.

