Bronx Brewery, Subway Creatures and Tavern 29 collaborate on exclusive summer beer

Turnstile Hops, an exclusive Bronx Brewery beer made in collaboration with Tavern 29 and the founder of Subway Creatures, is only available at Tavern 29 and the brewery while supplies last.

If you’re looking for a great summer drink for rooftop and patio season — but something you can’t get just anywhere — get your hands on Turnstile Hops, an exclusive collaboration between the Bronx Brewery, Tavern 29 in lower Manhattan and the founder of the wildly popular Instagram account Subway Creatures.

The beer was a meeting of the minds between Cara Tallon, owner of Tavern 29, and Rick McGuire, who founded Subway Creatures, as well as WhatIsNewYork, WhatNYWears, WhatIsNYDating and WhatNYEats.

Tallon and McGuire were already friends and collaborators and Tallon brought on Dan Greenwood, director of sales for the Bronx Brewery, with the idea of creating a beer that pays homage to the city — particularly the design of its famous subway system.

Greenwood said the brewery gets many requests for collaborations.

“I say no a lot,” he said, but “this was an easy yes.”

Tavern 29 — a three-story bar and restaurant in a renovated firehouse — has always been a “beer-centric” place, according to Tallon. The rooftop at Tavern 29, which is styled after a German beer garden and now features a subway station-inspired design, is the perfect place to enjoy a light, citrus-forward beer like Turnstile Hops. Tallon said it was only natural to partner with a local brewery that would keep “an appropriate focus on bringing it back home to New York.”

Greenwood, Tallon and McGuire were also on the same page when it comes to giving back to the New York City community.

The Bronx Brewery’s three pillars are creativity, community and inclusivity, said Greenwood. McGuire’s brand is hosting events throughout the summer at Tavern 29 to raise money for worthy causes, which is why he also felt connected to the brewery’s ethos.

“I’m happy it’s not some corporation where we’d get lost in the process,” said McGuire.

Working with the Bronx Brewery, “they care” about the product and the community around it, he said.

The colorful can art was created by Tallon’s design partner, Victor Jimenez and features a rat eating pizza while driving an MTA train. The beer’s name is emblazoned on the can in colorful graffiti lettering.

As for the drink itself, Turnstile Hops is a 5% ABV India Pale Ale (IPA) steeped with dried lemon peel. It contains a lot of oat and wheat for body, which “helps pop it,” said xT Lusetti, head brewer for the Bronx Brewery.

Turnstile Hops is a perfect drink for summer because it is relatively low in alcohol and less hoppy than many IPAs, said Lusetti. “Slam ‘em back — safely,” they advised.

The beer will be available only at Tavern 29 and the Bronx Brewery throughout summer and early fall. Tavern 29 will host a launch party for Turnstile Hops on Friday, June 14 starting at 4:00 p.m. Guests will be able to sample the beer and purchase discounted four-packs to take home. Cheers!

