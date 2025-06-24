Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson wins Democratic primary against Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson celebrates her victory with her supporters on Primary Night at Sobro Garden on Bruckner Boulevard.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson secured the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, defeating Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. with 68.53% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Board of Elections.

Gibson, who became the first Black woman elected Bronx borough president in 2021, celebrated her victory at Sobro Garden on Bruckner Boulevard with about 80 supporters.

In a speech to campaign staff and friends, Gibson said she was “very grateful” for her win, which she said was “ordained by God.” She said that “victory is sweet” and emphasized how she always works hard “not just during election time.”

Gibson won by leaning on her legislative experience and record of investment in the borough. She previously served in the City Council from 2014 to 2021 representing District 16, and in the State Assembly from 2009 to 2013 representing the 77th District. During the campaign, she highlighted over $50 million in capital funding she said her administration secured for school infrastructure improvements, among other achievements.

Despite Gibson’s incumbency and broad support from elected officials, labor unions, and community groups, Salamanca mounted a competitive challenge garnering 31.02% of the vote. The South Bronx native, who chairs the City Council’s powerful Land Use Committee and is term-limited at the end of this year, was bolstered by nearly $162,000 in independent expenditures from the Airbnb-affiliated PAC Affordable New York, which funded campaign mailers and digital outreach on his behalf.

Salamanca focused his campaign on calls for stronger borough “management,” criticizing Gibson as more of a cheerleader. He cited concerns over crime and quality of life, while pointing to $400 million in capital investments he said he delivered for the community where he grew up and is now raising his 10-year-old son.

Gibson, in her victory speech, recognized her mother who died last year.

“I absolutely dedicate this to my mother,” she said. She noted that her mother held the bible when she was sworn into office each time since 2009.

