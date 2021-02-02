Bronx based VIP Community Services again accredited for opioid treatment program

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

South Bronx based VIP Community Services’s opioid treatment program has been accredited for a three year period by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for the sixth consecutive time, the organization recently announced.

In order for VIP to successfully achieve this accreditation, VIP went through a “rigorous” peer review process which demonstrated to a team of surveyors that said programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.

“We congratulate VIP’s staff for once again attaining this accreditation. This recognition reaffirms VIP’s substantial compliance with the CARF standards and underscores our continued commitment to providing high-quality services to the Bronx community,” said Justin Mitchell, VIP’s Chief Program Officer.

VIP cited that public health officials have reported high spikes in overdose deaths related to opioid abuse since the pandemic began.

During this critical time of managing these dual pandemics, VIP’s frontline workers — including those handling opioid overdoses, counselors, nurses, and support staff “have gone above and beyond to ensure patients receive the consistent and person-centered care they deserve,” according to the organization.

“It means the world to work with a team that pulls together in times of need,” said Ellen Hoffman, Senior Director of Medication Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at VIP. “This renewed accreditation is a testament to our teamwork and steadfast commitment to serving vulnerable populations.”

More can be learned in regards to VIP Community Services in the video below.