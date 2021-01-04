Bronx based designer Chuks Collins launches eco-friendly Athleisure collection

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When the pandemic arrived in March many companies like Jos. A Bank and Men’s Wearhouse filed for bankruptcy, others like Bronx designer Chuks Collins pivoted to making new styles of clothing.

Collins, 31, of Crotona Park, launched his formal wear company Chuks Collins in 2015 and has clients in London, the U.S. and Milan.

However, the Nigerian native told the Bronx Times that when COVID-19 arrived he knew he needed to adapt. Recognizing that thousands are working virtually, he began to craft a new line of clothes that make people comfortable and look professional at home.

“I was thinking about how to bring more change and bring clothes down to where the person is,” he explained. “I said I’m going to create this lifestyle brand that accommodates every aspect of you.”

So from June until November he developed his new eco-friendly collection called The Athletic Side of Us (TASOU), which will officially launch Jan. 21, 2021.

The athleisure line focuses on versatility and what works in this moment of zoom calls and social distancing. The collection possesses dresses, t shirts and sweatshirts for all people, genders, races, sizes and personalities.

All materials used have been sustainably sourced, produced and made from recycled materials to provide fashion that’s good for the planet.

Influenced by his ethnic past, he is inspired by the lost Benin Kingdom, a region in Southern Nigeria, whose architectural design paid homage to mathematical, geometric shapes, similarly reflected in TASOU designs

Collins is excited for the debut of TASOU and feels people worldwide will enjoy it. He plans to continue making active street wear after the pandemic ends.

“I think about clothing as an essential part of existence,” he stated. “I saw this as an art project. I feel like this is going to be a movement for people in clothing.”