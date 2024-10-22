Bronx barbershop faces mixed reactions following Trump’s whirlwind visit

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The owner of a Bronx barbershop where President Donald Trump visited last week has faced both support and backlash following the appearance — but remains committed to welcoming people of all political stripes.

Javiel Rodriguez Jr. owns Knockout Barbershop in Castle Hill, where Trump made his second visit to the borough since his Crotona Park rally in May. The visit was confirmed just a day ahead of time, said Rodriguez Jr., who credited former City Council Member and State Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., a prominent Trump supporter, for connecting the campaign to the shop.

“[Trump] made it happen,” he said. “He penciled us in, like a barber would on a last-minute haircut.”

Rodriguez Jr. said he’s not a public figure nor very politically-inclined, but as a native Bronxite, he was eager to engage with Trump about issues affecting the local community, especially education, the economy, public safety, the migrant crisis, and the challenges of running a small business.

For instance, Rodriguez Jr. said Trump was “shocked” by the shop’s recent Con Edison bills, which have increased by thousands over the past year, according to financial statements showed to the Bronx Times. Trump told Rodriguez that he would be able to cut energy costs in half if he is elected in November.

Since the former president’s visit, Rodriguez said he has received supportive messages from people around the country and also from Bronx residents, who are often disillusioned with politics but impressed that a former president came to their community, he said.

But Rodriguez has also faced some public backlash. Hot 97 morning show hosts called the appearance “forced” and “fake” and said Knockout customers and employees were “waiting there to shake hands with their leader — their religious leader.”

City Council Member Amanda Farías issued a blistering statement that Trump was “not welcome in Castle Hill” — but Rodriguez Jr. said she has not visited his shop and that Democratic elected officials should “branch out” and recognize more diversity in Bronxites’ views.

Though he said he agrees with Farías’s strong support of the local Business Improvement District, she has not engaged on the level Trump did. “Whatever you’re doing at the end of the block, we haven’t seen you here.”

Life has been different for Knockout and its owners following Trump’s appearance. But Rodriguez Jr. said the shop must remain a place that welcomes all.

“This is a barbershop. This is neutral grounds,” he said. “If you see us as pro-Trump, I understand, but we’re welcome to everybody.”

Rodriguez Jr. said that barbershops are one of few places where all types of people come, sit amongst each other and often make connections despite their differences.

“We welcome open discussion,” said Rodriguez Jr. “It’s healthy at the end of the day.”

Javiel Rodriguez Sr., who has owned barbershops in the area since 1985 and passed Knockout on to his son, said Trump’s visit made him feel recognized — not taken for granted, as he often feels is the case with Democrats.

“He’s very friendly. He showed his personality,” said Rodriguez Sr. He said Trump eagerly posed for photos and seemed to want to stay longer than his schedule would allow. “His energy was so great.”

Armando Rodriguez (no relation to the business owners) is a fourth-generation Knockout customer who was happy to help host Trump at his local barbershop. He was impressed by Trump’s demeanor, he said. On television, he often appears over-the-top, but in person, he was at ease and genuine, said Rodriguez.

“He’s a billionaire. He doesn’t have to do this,” he said, adding that if more people saw Trump on a personal level, their views of him might change.



In the end, Rodriguez Jr. said the visit was all about amplifying working people in the Bronx. “The reason why we did this is for our voices to be heard.”

