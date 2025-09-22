Bronx venues host watch parties for final Bad Bunny residency show

Bad Bunny fandom in the Bronx went into overdrive on Sept. 20, as businesses all over the borough livestreamed the final concert of his 31-show Puerto Rican residency for the album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”).

The final show in San Juan was open only to Puerto Rican residents, but fans in the Bronx celebrated Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) in an atmosphere that came close to capturing the excitement of being there. Havana Cafe, Agua E Coco, and Mamajuana all on East Tremont Avenue, Bronx Beer Hall on Arthur Avenue, and Bronx Brewery in the South Bronx were just some of the venues across the borough that hosted watch parties.

The show lasted nearly four hours and broke records on the streaming platform Amazon Music.

The artist’s residency, which pointedly did not tour in the United States, brought an economic boost of at least $200 million to the singer’s homeland. Amazon also reportedly agreed to a series of investments in the territory, including tablet donations and tech support to boost STEM learning and an Amazon page dedicated to Puerto Rican-made goods.

The final show and the album took on layers of cultural significance. Though the singer was once mainly known for raunchy dance hits, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” dealt with themes of Puerto Rican displacement, colonization, gentrification, identity, and loss.

The Sept. 20 show took place on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which killed more than 3,000 Puerto Ricans and wiped out much of the island’s electrical infrastructure.

The concert also featured singer Marc Anthony, who shared a long, emotional embrace with Bad Bunny before singing “Preciosa,” written in 1937 by Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernández. Writer Javier A. Hernández described the song in a post on X as “a powerful cultural statement during an era of strong U.S. colonial control.”

Barrio BX in Castle Hill was already a proud Puerto Rican venue with murals on the walls depicting the territory’s cry for independence, and the party started well ahead of the 8:30 p.m. showtime. to celebrate Bad Bunny.

Every table was packed, and the bar area was standing room only as DJ Cheekystar entertained the crowd with reggaeton tunes before the concert. Once it began, it played on no fewer than 10 screens.

Among those attending were Ruben Santana, who was named Cultural King of the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade 2025, and Cinthia Prado, a princess for the same event.

Prado, whose handmade dress was lined with Puerto Rican flags, said Bad Bunny has had a “powerful” impact in representing their homeland’s culture. “He created this whole concept that was just explosive.”

Music was the perfect way to convey the meaning of the album, she said. “From the oldest to the youngest, he brought everyone together,” Prado said. “It’s time for Puerto Rico to be liberated and free.”

Santana said Barrio BX already has some of the best Puerto Rican food in New York City, with pernil (roasted pork) that is “very close to how my grandmother used to make it.” But its position as a cultural hub takes it far beyond being just a restaurant and bar and made it an ideal venue for the concert livestream.

“I enjoy what [Bad Bunny] is doing for Puerto Rico right now” in terms of money and resources, he said.

Daniel Santiago from Throggs Neck came to watch the livestream at Barrio BX even though he was fortunate to attend one of the shows in Puerto Rico last month. It was probably the best show he’d seen in his life, he said.

“I had such a great time at the concert, I thought, I’m local, why not show up, have food and enjoy the vibes?” Santiago said. “Even a grandmother is dancing over there!”

