Custom glam: Council Member Farías collabs with Bronx dressmaker Edwin Reyes for elected officials’ fashion show

Hunts Point-based designer Edwin Reyes prepares a mockup of a custom gown for Council Member Amanda Farías on Sept. 3, 2025, just a week before she appears in the Style Across the Aisle fashion show.

Bronx Council Member and Majority Leader Amanda Farías was recently facing a dilemma, but not the kind lawmakers usually face.

She needed to find something model-worthy to wear as a participant in the upcoming Style Across the Aisle show, in which elected officials walk the runway in custom designs to benefit a nonprofit.

In addition to Farías, this year’s models will include former Governors Andrew Cuomo and David Paterson, Queens Council Member Julie Won, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola and Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs.

For the show, Farías knew she wanted to highlight a Bronx-based designer. She also wanted something comfortable, flattering and true to her style, but more glamorous than her usual work dresses. And time was limited: she only had a couple weeks to scout someone to create her first-ever fully custom look.

Enter South Bronx dressmaker Edwin Reyes, who signed on to design and sew a flowy, halter-neck fuchsia gown in about one-fourth the usual time.

The mostly self-taught designer recently got a major boost from none other than Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

Last month, Reyes was featured in Vogue magazine for his hand-sewn, ruffled Puerto Rican flag skirt, worn by singer Lorén Aldarondo Torres of the band Chuwi, who joined Bad Bunny onstage during part of his residency.

The Bronx Times met with Reyes and Farías for a fitting and mockup of the dress at his Hunts Point studio, just a week before the Sept. 10 fashion show.

Reyes said he seized the opportunity to use a bright pink, silky fabric that he loved but had no plan for. Although the timeline was short, he knew he could create something “simple, sexy, and very elegant” in time for the show, said Reyes.

“All the dominos kind of fell in place,” Farías said.

She said she was particularly excited to work with a local dressmaker. Though the Bronx is known for its streetwear, the council member said an overly casual look doesn’t suit her. Reyes’ work, which includes mostly dresses and skirts that often feature ruffles, pleats and bright colors, “fits my vibe,” she said.

Farías said she is a true fashion lover. “My downfall is probably clothing,” she said. “My mother would say I have too many clothes.”

Reyes said he’s been designing for about seven years, and his studio walls are lined with his own creations, including a long white gown with small black feathers sewn to the ruffled skirt.

“I think Amanda’s like my dream client, because she trusts me,” he said as he draped, marked and pinned muslin fabric around Farias.

There will be time for just one more fitting before the show, which Reyes said he cannot attend due to a planned trip to Puerto Rico but is sending a friend in his place.

In keeping with the council member’s busy life, another time crunch will come into play on the day of the show. On Sept. 10, Farías is required to preside over that day’s City Council Stated Meeting — and as majority leader, she’s the first one to arrive and the last to leave.

Farías will likely have to sprint to the event, which thankfully has an on-site hair and makeup team. She said she plans to accent the dress with gold jewelry and may or may not have time for a full updo for her long hair.

Despite the rush, Farías said she loved the process of working with Reyes.

“I’m in your hands,” she said. “This guy gets me.”

This year’s Style Across the Aisle event, founded by Skye Ostreicher (also known as “The Political Personality”), will benefit the nonprofit Witness to Mass Incarceration (WITNESS), which has an “Art of Tailoring” program that provides training in fashion design, tailoring and entrepreneurship to people impacted by the justice system.

The show will feature dozens more New York City designers, including Andy Yu, Batsheva Hay’s Batsheva, Karolina Zmarlak’s KZ_K STUDIO, Kate McGuire’s Converted Closet, Gina Newman’s GINA Bespoke, Mel Maxi, Harlem Haberdashery, Bronx-based Mugzy MCFLY’s Signed By MCFLY, Kibonen Nfi, Brooklyn’s -CIDE and 100% Made in NY, and Magnifique Couleur.

