Assault victim succumbs to injuries, 2 men facing new charges

Two Bronx men now face murder charges after a victim they assaulted last week succumbed to his injuries.

According to the NYPD, on July 25, at 2:38 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near the corner of East 176 Street and Carter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed two males, a 42-year-old and a 38-year-old, each with head trauma.

EMS responded and transported the 42-year-old man to Saint Barnabas Hospital, in stable condition, and the 38-year-old male to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed they were inside a vehicle and became involved in a non-injurious motor vehicle collision with another car. The occupants of the second vehicle exited their vehicle and assaulted both men. The assailants were taken into custody from the scene.

On July 27, Geuris Guillermo, 42, of 55 West 52 St., in Manhattan, succumbed to his injuries.

Thomas Ellington, 29, 672 Beck St., of the Bronx, and Luciano Norales, 27, 469 Alabama Ave., of Brooklyn, were already charged with multiple counts of assault and attempted robbery.