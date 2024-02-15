Bronx man with 19 previous arrests on his record charged in fatal shooting of Kingsbridge Heights man: NYPD

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx man with 19 previous arrests on his record was apprehended Wednesday and charged in connection with the murder of a Kingsbridge Heights man who was fatally shot less than a mile away from his home last week.

Police announced the arrest of 46-year-old Deshaun Coleman, of Sedgwick Avenue, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Hasan Richburg, 26, of Heath Avenue.

Police from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot in front of 131 W. Kingsbridge Road just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 8. Upon their arrival, officers found Richburg with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS arrived at the scene and transported Richburg to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richburg’s listed address is less than a mile away from the location where he was shot.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times that members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Coleman on Wednesday morning and prought him in to the 50th Precinct for processing, but could not provide information regarding what led to his arrest.

Coleman’s record includes 19 previous arrests on charges ranging from robbery to assault, to criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, the police spokesperson said.