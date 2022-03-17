Bronx and Brooklyn students win prizes in C-SPAN competition

C-SPAN announced Wednesday, that students from Bronx and Brooklyn are winners in C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition.

Naomi Okunrobo, Chelsea Igbinigun and Jenifer Chulai, students at Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics, will receive $250 as honorable mention prize winners for the documentary, “Beware! Government Approved Nutrition , ” about food insecurity and food subsidies.

Aniya Ellerbee, a student at Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service, will also receive $250 as an honorable mention prize winner for the documentary, “Food Insecurity . “

The competition, now in its 18th year, invited all middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. C-SPAN, in cooperation with its cable television partners, asked students to explore a federal policy or program and address the theme: “How does the federal government impact your life?”

In response, more than 3,000 students across the country participated in the contest. C-SPAN received more than 1,400 entries from 41 states, Washington, D.C., Morocco and South Korea. The most popular topics addressed were:

Environment & Pollution (10%)

Health Care & Mental Health (9%)

COVID-19 & Recovery (7%)

Immigration (5%)

2nd Amendment & Firearm Legislation (4%)

“This year we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. “The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues. These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country.”

C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies, who also support StudentCam. In Bronx and Brooklyn, C-SPAN is available through Optimum, the local provider of internet, TV, home and mobile phone service.

“Optimum is proud to partner with C-SPAN on StudentCam, which provides our future leaders with the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Jennifer Ostrager, senior vice president of community at Optimum.

More than 300 students from across the country are winning a total of $100,000. C-SPAN is awarding one grand prize, four first prizes, 16 second prizes, 32 third prizes and 97 honorable mention prizes. These winning videos will receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively.

High school students competed on a regional level, with the U.S. divided into three regions: west, central and east. Middle school students were judged on a national basis. The grand prize winner was selected nationally among all regions and grade levels.

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.