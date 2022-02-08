Shooting leaves two injured and one dead in Mott Haven

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bullets were flying Monday afternoon in Mott Haven as one woman was killed, and two others remain in the hospital.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 7, police from the 40th Precicnt responded to a 911 call of two people shot in front of 730 E. 137 St. An investigation revealed that three people were shot.

Gloria Ortiz, 39, 1710 Randall Ave., Bronx, was shot in the head and taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition; a 23-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.