Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx filmmakers will have the chance to showcase their skills this week at the third annual Bronx 48 Hour Film Challenge.

The event, which takes place July 16 to July 18, has filmmakers compete against each other to make the best short film possible within 48 hours. The program is designed to increase the number of filmmakers in the Bronx and create networking opportunities for new and young filmmakers from the Bronx and the neighboring boroughs.

“Our flagship program has returned,” said Gregory Hernandez, co-founder and director of development at the 48 Hour Film Challenge. “We’re happy to provide a safe space for Bronxites and filmmakers from the outer boroughs to compete against each other by making short films in the Bronx in 48 hours.”

Participants can sign up at www.bronxfilm48.com. Discounts on equipment rentals are available through https://www.jmrny.com with the promo code provided after sign up.

All completed films will be delivered to Bronxnet to broadcast on their summer programming block in August and be live streamed on their website. Additionally, all award-winning movies will be automatically entered into the Mott Haven Film Festival.

Bronx Film 48 is a community film initiative established in 2019 with the mission of increasing the number of filmmakers in the Bronx through free, low cost and accessible programming. They believe in supporting fellow filmmakers through assistance and mentorship.