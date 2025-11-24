Photos: Bridgefield Civic League brings back Debutante Cotillion after 20-year hiatus

The Bridgefield Civic League celebrated the return of their Debutante Cotillion, which was held for the first time in 20 years.

This historic tradition, which began in the 1960s, is rooted in elegance, discipline and community pride. The Debutante Cotillion is a rite of passage for young women in the Bronx community, preparing them to step into society with confidence, integrity and purpose.

Participants in this cotillion were introduced to society with grace and poise. They were escorted by an exceptional group of young men.

These participants learned the waltz, practiced respectful social interaction and embraced the values of character, courtesy and leadership.

Service, commitment, teamwork and the social graces often neglected nowadays are among the main teachings of this program.

In addition to being a celebration, this was also a scholarship event, a developmental experience and a powerful reminder that the youth present a bright future.

The Bridgefield Debutante Cotillion is a testament to the next generation’s resilience, beauty and promise.