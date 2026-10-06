Breast cancer is not just a 50+ disease. What younger women should know

Breast cancer is more common as women get older, but Dr. Anitha Srinivasan warns against thinking of it only as a disease affecting women over 50.
Srinivasan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, said she regularly treats younger women and has seen patients in their 40s present with advanced breast cancer.
“In my own clinical practice, I too often see young women in their 40s presenting with advanced breast cancer,” she said. That experience has shaped how Srinivasan approaches screening in the largely Hispanic and racially diverse community Metropolitan serves.
She believes doctors should consider more than age alone, including family history, race, ethnicity and environmental exposure when evaluating breast cancer risk.
Srinivasan also pointed to differences in hormonal patterns between populations. Hispanic women, she said, can experience differences in the timing of their first menstrual period and menopause compared with Caucasian women, changing their lifetime period of hormonal exposure.
For the New York City population she treats, Srinivasan recommends annual mammograms beginning at age 40. She also believes gaps remain in breast cancer research because non Caucasian populations have historically been underrepresented in studies used to develop screening guidelines.
One case has stayed with her. The youngest Hispanic breast cancer patient she has treated was just 27 years old and had a strong family history of the disease. For Srinivasan, that case underscores why younger women should know their family medical history and understand their own risk factors.
Dense breast tissue can create another challenge because abnormalities may be harder to identify on a standard mammogram. Women who notice a lump or other breast change, or who learn of a significant family history of cancer, should speak with their doctor rather than wait until they reach routine screening age.
Breast cancer is also not limited to women. Although far less common, men can develop the disease as well and should not ignore a lump, nipple change or other unusual breast symptom.
“The best starting point I can give you is to understand your own family history and risk profile,” Srinivasan said.
Her message is simple: breast cancer can affect people younger than many expect, and early attention matters.
“Women under 50 do get breast cancer,” she said. “The best we can do is stay aware, vigilant and seek early care.”