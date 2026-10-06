Breast cancer is not just a 50+ disease. What younger women should know

Breast cancer is more common as women get older, but Dr. Anitha Srinivasan warns against thinking of it only as a disease affecting women over 50.

Srinivasan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, said she regularly treats younger women and has seen patients in their 40s present with advanced breast cancer.

“In my own clinical practice, I too often see young women in their 40s presenting with advanced breast cancer,” she said. That experience has shaped how Srinivasan approaches screening in the largely Hispanic and racially diverse community Metropolitan serves.