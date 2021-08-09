BREAKING: Suspect arrested in the Pelham Gardens murder of 91-year-old man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with four counts of murder, manslaughter, robbery and assault in connection with the death of a 91-year-old man during the robbery of a garage in the Pelham Gardens section on Tuesday.

The suspect, Luis Bonilla, was apprehended by police on Monday, but NYPD’s 49th Precinct declined to release any further information on the details of his arrest.

On Aug. 3, at 12:30 p.m., police received a 911 call of a robbery at 2400 Wickham Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered 91-year-old Nicholo Rappa tied up by extension cords with head and face trauma. Rappa was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say Bonilla has “multiple” prior arrests and has no prior connection to Rappa. Bonilla, the alleged killer, had posed as a utility worker, according to police reports and surveillance video that was released on Tuesday.

On Aug. 5, the NYPD announced a combined reward of as much as $10,000 for information pertaining to the incident. The reward is up to $3,500 payable by CrimeStoppers upon arrest and indictment and $6,500 payable by the NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.