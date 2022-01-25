BREAKING: Man shot in vestibule of Jacobi Medical Center ER, suspect still on loose

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This story was updated at 2:44 p.m.

Police are on the lookout for a man who opened fire and injured one person in the vestibule of the Emergency Room waiting area at Jacobi Medical Center in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx around noon on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the left forearm, and police said the gunman — identified as a male dressed in a black hoodie, red shirt and jeans– is still on the loose after he fled in an unknown direction. The suspect, according to police, fired four shots before leaving the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m. Police said a dispute between the two had broken out in the lobby of the hospital.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Police sources told the Bronx Times that it was a “targeted attack” and that the victim and suspect knew each other. Police said that there were no pre-checks for weapons in the emergency room before the shooting took place, and cops have been deployed in adjacent neighborhoods looking for the suspect.

One eyewitness, David Rivera told members of the media that he was visiting his mother, who has cancer, when he heard “active shooter” and said he saw a large police presence converge on the perimeter of the building. The hospital is not longer on lockdown, and the scene outside the hospital saw patrol cars and crime scene tape surrounding the building.

City Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez arrived outside the hospital just after 1 p.m., condemning the shooter and offering words of solidarity for the Pelham Parkway community she represents.

“This is a hospital. This is someone getting care in an urgency, how dare you?” said Velázquez, a Democrat who is in her first term on the council. “It’s certainly not something that my community is used to. We’re a strong community, we have been here for each other. When the Bronx fire happened my community was the first up to help.”

Tuesday’s shooting is another in a long string of violent events that have put pressure on Democrat Eric Adams’ and his 25-day-old administration to curb gun violence. Komal Bajaj, chief quality officer at Jacobi Medical Center said that “gun violence is a public health emergency.”

On Monday, Adams unveiled his blueprint to address the recent string of high-profile shootings in the Bronx and East Harlem by immediately ramping up law enforcement and deploying more officers in the streets and subways. Additionally, Adams is reinstating the controversial anti-crime street unit, where officers dress as plain-clothed civilians to get guns off the street, with an emphasis on preventative public safety.

For more on this breaking news story, follow the Bronx Times on our website and social media pages.