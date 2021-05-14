BP Diaz hosts Health Fair

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On May 8, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., in conjunction with Westchester Square BID, hosted the annual Bronx Week Health Day Fair.

The event had free health screenings and provided resources and information on blood pressure, hearing, vision, dental, skin cholesterol, diabetes, BMI, behavioral health, testing for COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis C and much more. COVID-19 vaccinations were available on site to the public. These health services were convenient, accessible and free.

“For too many years prior to the pandemic, the Bronx has lagged behind in a number of health indicators, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues and disproportionately plagued our borough,” Diaz said. “I am thrilled that we were able to continue the tradition of our annual Health Day Fair and bring much needed testing and resources to the Bronx.”