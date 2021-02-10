Politics

Bowman voted vice chair of congressional education & labor committee

Rep. Jamaal Bowman joins a handful of his congressional colleagues as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in calling for the immediate resignation or removal of President Donald Trump after encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol building.
Bronx and Westchester congressman Jamaal Bowman was unanimously elected as vice chair of the house’s committee on education and labor on Monday.

Nominated by his Bronx colleague, Adriano Espaillat, Bowman called his appointment a tremendous honor, adding that he “came to Congress to represent the children, the educators, and the communities who have been left behind by our unequal and unjust education and economic systems.”

As vice chair, Bowman will take a large role in shaping policy to “boldly address” the needs of students, educators, and workers across his district and nation.

“In the richest country in the world, every child and every worker should be able to live in dignity and reach their full potential. As vice chair, I’m proud to stand with our students and families every day and to ensure their voices are heard,” the congressman said.

Additionally he was named to three subcommittees on early childhood, elementary, and secondary education; higher education and workforce investment; and civil rights and human services.

The House Committee on Education and Labor along with its five subcommittees oversee education and workforce programs ranging from early learning through secondary education in addition to other labor related endeavors.

