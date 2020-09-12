Boo at the Zoo returns to the Bronx this October

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here’s something New Yorkers can look forward to this fall!

The Bronx Zoo recently announced that its beloved “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween-themed event will be returning for the month of October.

This year’s festivities will include traditional favorites such as daily magic and mind reading shows, professional pumpkin carving demos and displays, and the spooky extinct animal graveyard.

Poking some fun at 2020, there will also be animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets headlining the “MASKerade” while the Wildlife Theater will perform throughout each day on Astor Court, according to the Zoo.

“While celebrating the season, the events and activities have been adjusted to ensure social distancing and follow all safety guidelines as directed by the State of New York,” the Bronx Zoo released in a statement.

All guests over 3 years old are required to socially distance and use face coverings. All tickets are date-specific and must be purchased in advance online.

The zoo’s Know Before You Go page has more on required protocol; that website also now has tickets for Boo at the Zoo are available.