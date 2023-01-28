Black History Month programming at Lehman College

Lehman College is celebrating Black History Month this year with community events, performing arts, and an afternoon with celebrated poet Nikki Giovanni. All events take place on the Lehman College campus, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Henry Thacker Burleigh, a Remembrance

2 p.m. at the Recital Hall, Music Building 306

Guest artists Everett Suttle, tenor and Thomas Hobson Williams, piano present the music of Henry Thacker “Harry” Burleigh (December 2, 1866 – September 12, 1949), an American classical musician and the first black composer instrumental in developing characteristically American music.

Register for free tickets here. For more information, contact the music department at 718-960-8247 or [email protected]

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Learning Through Art: Black History Month and Lacresha Berry: “What Would Harriet Tubman Do”?

4-6 p.m. at the East Dining Room, Music Building

The Office of Campus Life invites you to celebrate Black History Month with an afternoon of music, spoken word, theatre, and food. The event includes Lacresha Berry’s one-woman show, “What Would Harriet Tubman Do?” which reimagines Harriet Tubman as a young woman growing up in 21st century Harlem.

Register to attend here.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Nikki Giovanni speaks on… James Baldwin and Beyond

2-5 p.m. at the Studio Theatre

Lehman proudly presents world-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni. In advance of the College’s premiere of James Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner,” she will speak about Baldwin and share her most recent poetry. Sponsored by the Lehman College Department of Music, Multimedia, Theatre & Dance, Leonard Lief Library, and the Department of English.

For tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite or tinyurl.com/BaldwinBeyond

Wednesday, Feb 22 through Friday, Feb 24

James Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner”

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

at the Lovinger Theatre

The Lehman College Department of Music, Multimedia, Theatre & Dance presents James Baldwin’s 1954 play “The Amen Corner,” directed by Susan Watson Turner, with music direction by Dorothy Colon.

Register for free tickets here.

