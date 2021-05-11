Bird holds e-scooter demo with Gun Hill residents and CM Riley

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bird, one of the three e-scooter companies selected to be in the year-long NYC pilot program, held a demo Monday for Gun Hill residents and Councilman Kevin Riley.

Bird representatives gave away helmets, discussed pricing options and how to ride safely.





Under the program, which will focus on communities including Eastchester, Co-Op City, Throggs Neck and Soundview, New Yorkers can unlock one of 2,000 to 3,000 scooter with the press of a button on a smartphone app, and ride about 20 mph to their destination, before simply leaving the scooter and walking away.