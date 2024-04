A group poses for a photo with their signs at the Autism Acceptance Parade.

Students, staff, families and community members participated in Birch Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center’s annual Autism Acceptance Parade on March 26.

The parade aimed to be a place of acceptance, understanding and celebration. Participants walked with banners held high, bubbles blowing and cow bells ringing.

