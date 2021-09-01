Sports

BID launches ‘Jeter Street’ campaign to coincide with upcoming HOF induction

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter throws out Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy to end the eighth inning in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, Oct. 12, 2012.
REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

When the Yankee captain is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, the Yankee Stadium neighborhood will join the celebration. Dr. Cary Goodman, executive director of the 161 Business Improvement District (BID), will announce the BID’s plans for this historic event at a press conference, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m.

The festivities include Jeter souvenirs, Jeter cakes and a petition asking the New York City Council to rename E. 161 Street, “Jeter Street.” If the block was renamed, it would create an iconic intersection of Rivera Avenue and Jeter Street.

At the press conference, the BID will display a NYC Jeter Street sign and Jeter souvenirs available at Stans, Billy’s, Yankee Tavern, Court Deli, The Dugout, Yankee Twins Eatery, Molino Rojo and local souvenirs shops like Stadium Sports, Stan’s Sportsworld and DJ Variety.

