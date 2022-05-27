Bicyclist killed after being run over by tow truck in Mott Haven

A bicyclist, who failed to properly navigate the roadway, fell under the front driver side tire of a truck tractor and was killed this week in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

On Thursday afternoon officers from the 40th Precicnt responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck at the intersection of East 136 Street and Bruckner Boulevard. Once at the scene, they found Carlos Martinez, 53, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head and body. Martinez, 55, was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that a 2001 International tow truck, operated by a 62-year-old man, was traveling along Bruckner Boulevard with a truck tractor in tow, approaching the intersection of East 136 Street, while Martinez, of Manhattan, was traveling in the same direction, also approaching the intersection. At the intersection, Martinez allegedly failed to properly navigate the roadway, and fell to the ground.

At the same time, the tow truck was passing alongside the bicyclist, and Martinez fell under the front driver side tire of the truck tractor, which was being towed by the tow truck. The operator of the tow truck was not injured. There are no arrests in regard and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.